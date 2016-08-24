2dartist issue 128 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!

In this month’s issue concept artist Ricean Vlad shows how to create a city under attack, and Alena Velichko demonstrates how to paint digitally in the style of traditional master painter J. M. W. Turner. Try out creating an explosive scene with Helen Norcott’s guide to speed painting a volcanic environment, or practice matte painting with Nikolay Razuev’s tutorial on creating a futuristic interior.

Also in this issue are interviews with Art Director Glenn Porter who discusses his busy career working on projects such as Game of Thrones and Disneyland Forever, and up-and-coming concept artist Bo Zonneveld. Illustrator Mac Smith also unveils how he creates art for his webcomic Scurry and Pablo Carpio shares his tips for quickly painting a hand gun in the new 2dartist Clinic.

Light drenched environments

Art director Glenn Porter discusses his exciting career in concept art and animation

Imaginative grandiose concepts



Discover the diverse work of up-and-coming concept artist Bo Zonneveld

Quickly paint a hand gun

Pablo Carpio shows how to paint a hand gun in just five steps

Volcanic environment

Discover how to create an inhospitable and dangerous environment using custom shapes

Create a city under attack

Use photos and digital painting techniques to create an environment invasion

Paint like the masters: Turner

Learn how to paint digitally in the style of the traditional master painter J. M. W. Turner

Matte paint an interior

Learn to matte paint the interior of a futuristic hospital

Painting atmospheric lighting

Mac Smith shows how he paints his captivating webcomic illustrations

Digital Art Master: Francois Baranger

Discover how François Baranger creates luminous sci-fi scenes in Photoshop



Related content

Did you know you can also buy back issues?

Check out 2dartist on Facebook