2dartist issue 128 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
In this month’s issue concept artist Ricean Vlad shows how to create a city under attack, and Alena Velichko demonstrates how to paint digitally in the style of traditional master painter J. M. W. Turner. Try out creating an explosive scene with Helen Norcott’s guide to speed painting a volcanic environment, or practice matte painting with Nikolay Razuev’s tutorial on creating a futuristic interior.
Also in this issue are interviews with Art Director Glenn Porter who discusses his busy career working on projects such as Game of Thrones and Disneyland Forever, and up-and-coming concept artist Bo Zonneveld. Illustrator Mac Smith also unveils how he creates art for his webcomic Scurry and Pablo Carpio shares his tips for quickly painting a hand gun in the new 2dartist Clinic.
Light drenched environments
Art director Glenn Porter discusses his exciting career in concept art and animation
Imaginative grandiose concepts
Discover the diverse work of up-and-coming concept artist Bo Zonneveld
Quickly paint a hand gun
Pablo Carpio shows how to paint a hand gun in just five steps
Volcanic environment
Discover how to create an inhospitable and dangerous environment using custom shapes
Create a city under attack
Use photos and digital painting techniques to create an environment invasion
Paint like the masters: Turner
Learn how to paint digitally in the style of the traditional master painter J. M. W. Turner
Matte paint an interior
Learn to matte paint the interior of a futuristic hospital
Painting atmospheric lighting
Mac Smith shows how he paints his captivating webcomic illustrations
Digital Art Master: Francois Baranger
Discover how François Baranger creates luminous sci-fi scenes in Photoshop
