2dartist issue 129 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
Issue 129 is once again packed full of artist insights, inspiration, and brand new gallery artwork! We interview concept artist for AAA games Ned Rogers, and new environment artist Waqas Malik. We also showcase the sketches of Grzesiek Wroblewski, while taking a look at the distinctive portfolio of magazine and book illustrator Nader Sharaf.
In this month’s tutorials, Helen Norcott shows how to speed paint an underwater monster, and Katy Grierson demonstrates how you can use Photoshop and photo references to speed paint a seascape. Gina Nelson breaks down how she creates a vibrant character concept, and Markus Lovadina designs a bicycle used to generate power in a futuristic scene. Conor Burke also shows how to create an original fantasy battle shaman character!
Building an impressive portfolio
Ned Rogers discusses how developing a strong personal portfolio has boosted his career
Atmospheric environment concepts
Videogame artist Waqas Malik showcases his moody, realism-inspired works
Perceptive traditional illustrations
Multimedia illustrator Nader Sharaf showcases his fascinating and intuitive artworks
Intricate moleskin drawings
Discover the complex, tangled drawings inside Grzesiek Wroblewski’s sketchbook
Speed paint an underwater monster
Learn how to paint an atmospheric underwater scene with Helen Norcott
Design a bicycle power generator
Use Photoshop tools to illustrate a functional mech design
Design a battle shaman
Learn to create a cool fantasy character in a Viking themed costume
Speed paint a realistic seascape
Discover how to paint a real world seascape at sunset in only two hours
Creating a vibrant character concept
Gina Nelson demonstrates how she developed her concept for The Shadow Keeper
