2dartist issue 129

Issue 129 is once again packed full of artist insights, inspiration, and brand new gallery artwork! We interview concept artist for AAA games Ned Rogers, and new environment artist Waqas Malik. We also showcase the sketches of Grzesiek Wroblewski, while taking a look at the distinctive portfolio of magazine and book illustrator Nader Sharaf.

In this month’s tutorials, Helen Norcott shows how to speed paint an underwater monster, and Katy Grierson demonstrates how you can use Photoshop and photo references to speed paint a seascape. Gina Nelson breaks down how she creates a vibrant character concept, and Markus Lovadina designs a bicycle used to generate power in a futuristic scene. Conor Burke also shows how to create an original fantasy battle shaman character!

Building an impressive portfolio

Ned Rogers discusses how developing a strong personal portfolio has boosted his career

Atmospheric environment concepts

Videogame artist Waqas Malik showcases his moody, realism-inspired works

Perceptive traditional illustrations

Multimedia illustrator Nader Sharaf showcases his fascinating and intuitive artworks

Intricate moleskin drawings

Discover the complex, tangled drawings inside Grzesiek Wroblewski’s sketchbook

Speed paint an underwater monster

Learn how to paint an atmospheric underwater scene with Helen Norcott

Design a bicycle power generator

Use Photoshop tools to illustrate a functional mech design

Design a battle shaman

Learn to create a cool fantasy character in a Viking themed costume

Speed paint a realistic seascape

Discover how to paint a real world seascape at sunset in only two hours

Creating a vibrant character concept

Gina Nelson demonstrates how she developed her concept for The Shadow Keeper



