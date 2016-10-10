Illustrator and concept artist Grzesiek Wroblewski lets us peek inside his moleskin sketchbook at his detailed, labyrinthine drawings

I don’t remember how I started drawing; I guess it was always a part of my life. It was just me, a pencil and some paper. My mum particularly encouraged me, she always supported me and she was the person who gave me my first sketchbook. Sketchbooks are really convenient things so I always have one on me. You never know when you are going to have an idea for a new illustration.

I guess I never deliberately pursued a career as an artist; it was more a case of following my intuition.

The highlights of my career so far have been working with big name companies. I’ve had the pleasure to work with Oscar nominated Tomek Baginski illustrating The Witcher covers and I’ve also been chosen to exhibit my works as a part of the European Capital of Culture in Wrocław 2016. I can say that my dreams have come true, but I am ready for more.

I’ve never felt like I need any motivation to work as drawing is always a pleasure. Hand drawing gives me more control on a form. To be honest, most of my illustrations have their beginning in a sketchbook.

Inspiration and Ideas

Most of my inspirations come from life and nature, but also from books and movies. A lot of my ideas come to me in coffee shops. I know it sounds funny but I love to draw in public spaces, and sometimes I just can’t focus when it is too quiet. I’m inspired by artists such as Pat Perry, Dave Rapoza, Jason Shawn Alexander, Aaron Horkey, James Jean and many more. Unfortunately I don’t spend much time in galleries. I try to go to as many exhibitions as I can but it is never enough.

I have a supportive network of fellow artists and it is amazing how creative people can help each other these days. I have friends all over the world that inspire and support me.

I don’t worry about whether my ideas are good or not. I just draw what I feel and hope it will be good… well, of course the knowledge of composition and perspective helps a bit. When I have a really good idea I just draw, no matter if it is the middle of the night, or if I am outside and it is raining; when I feel an idea might be good I am drawing.

