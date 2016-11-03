2dartist issue 130 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!

This month’s issue features the work of two incredible senior concept artists, Richard Anderson and Brad Wright who discuss their careers in the game and film industries and share their tips for success. We also speak to illustrator David Rice about his work drawing links between nature and geometry, and comic book artist Koveck showcases his dynamic character sketches.

Also in this issue you can learn from Thibault Girard how to speed paint a sci-fi scene featuring a medic mech and see how Lorenzo Lanfranconi creates an animation style environment. Juan Novelletto is back with a tutorial re-imagining the fall of Icarus, discover how to design a character imbued with mystery with Emily Chen and Cathleen McAllister kicks off our new series on digital plein air painting!

 

Captivating concept art

Game and film artist Brad Wright showcases his story-driven works

© Brad Wright

© Brad Wright

Dramatic game and film concepts

Discover the impressive work of Senior Concept Artist Richard Anderson

© Richard Anderson

© Richard Anderson

Mixing nature and geometry

Illustrator David Rice showcases his bold paintings personifying nature

© David Rice

© David Rice

Dynamic ink sketches

Illustrator and comic book artist Koveck showcases his energetic sketches

© Koveck

© Koveck

Speed paint a medic mech

Paint a scene featuring a sci-fi medic in under two hours

© Thibault Girard

© Thibault Girard

Design a mysterious character

Illustrate a masked character with symbolic imagery

© Emi Chen

© Emi Chen

Paint a plein air sunset

Improve your light and color studies with digital plein air paintings

© Cathleen McAllister

© Cathleen McAllister

Re-imagine the fall of Icarus

Juan Novelletto gives the traditional tale a sci-fi spin

© Juan Novelletto

Developing animation style environments

Learn how a limited brush set can be used to create a stylized environment

© Lorenzo Lanfranconi

© Lorenzo Lanfranconi

Digital Art Master: Ken Barthelmey

See how Ken creates his exotic fantasy creatures

© Ken Barthelmey

© Ken Barthelmey

