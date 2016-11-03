2dartist issue 130 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
This month’s issue features the work of two incredible senior concept artists, Richard Anderson and Brad Wright who discuss their careers in the game and film industries and share their tips for success. We also speak to illustrator David Rice about his work drawing links between nature and geometry, and comic book artist Koveck showcases his dynamic character sketches.
Also in this issue you can learn from Thibault Girard how to speed paint a sci-fi scene featuring a medic mech and see how Lorenzo Lanfranconi creates an animation style environment. Juan Novelletto is back with a tutorial re-imagining the fall of Icarus, discover how to design a character imbued with mystery with Emily Chen and Cathleen McAllister kicks off our new series on digital plein air painting!
Captivating concept art
Game and film artist Brad Wright showcases his story-driven works
Dramatic game and film concepts
Discover the impressive work of Senior Concept Artist Richard Anderson
Mixing nature and geometry
Illustrator David Rice showcases his bold paintings personifying nature
Dynamic ink sketches
Illustrator and comic book artist Koveck showcases his energetic sketches
Speed paint a medic mech
Paint a scene featuring a sci-fi medic in under two hours
Design a mysterious character
Illustrate a masked character with symbolic imagery
Paint a plein air sunset
Improve your light and color studies with digital plein air paintings
Re-imagine the fall of Icarus
Juan Novelletto gives the traditional tale a sci-fi spin
Developing animation style environments
Learn how a limited brush set can be used to create a stylized environment
Digital Art Master: Ken Barthelmey
See how Ken creates his exotic fantasy creatures
