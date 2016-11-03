2dartist issue 130

This month’s issue features the work of two incredible senior concept artists, Richard Anderson and Brad Wright who discuss their careers in the game and film industries and share their tips for success. We also speak to illustrator David Rice about his work drawing links between nature and geometry, and comic book artist Koveck showcases his dynamic character sketches.

Also in this issue you can learn from Thibault Girard how to speed paint a sci-fi scene featuring a medic mech and see how Lorenzo Lanfranconi creates an animation style environment. Juan Novelletto is back with a tutorial re-imagining the fall of Icarus, discover how to design a character imbued with mystery with Emily Chen and Cathleen McAllister kicks off our new series on digital plein air painting!

Captivating concept art

Game and film artist Brad Wright showcases his story-driven works

Dramatic game and film concepts

Discover the impressive work of Senior Concept Artist Richard Anderson

Mixing nature and geometry

Illustrator David Rice showcases his bold paintings personifying nature

Dynamic ink sketches

Illustrator and comic book artist Koveck showcases his energetic sketches

Speed paint a medic mech

Paint a scene featuring a sci-fi medic in under two hours

Design a mysterious character

Illustrate a masked character with symbolic imagery

Paint a plein air sunset

Improve your light and color studies with digital plein air paintings

Re-imagine the fall of Icarus

Juan Novelletto gives the traditional tale a sci-fi spin

Developing animation style environments

Learn how a limited brush set can be used to create a stylized environment

Digital Art Master: Ken Barthelmey

See how Ken creates his exotic fantasy creatures



Related content

Did you know you can also buy back issues?

Check out 2dartist on Facebook