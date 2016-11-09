Flashback to issue 107

Games and drawing were always my two main passions since I was a young kid. So combining the two was quite easy‒ I did everything to become a concept artist in the video game industry, which was not that easy, I do like challenges though. The key to breaking into the industry was discipline and facing concept art on all fronts in order to become a versatile asset. Although versatile, my biggest love is in vehicle/hardware design; trying to come up with new shapes and forms, and being able to present them in a tight artistic style.

Design wise I focus on a fresh look and coming up with new things. Mixing elements inspired by places out of this world, while keeping it recognizable is a challenge; improvement on that will never stop.

My personal key to success was that I sketch around before I start on the final design. I think it is very important for an individual to break through a certain confidence level and switch your mind set from “pretty drawings” to “exploring a design”. Exploring a design involves research and sketching. You have to train your brain and sketch your way to boost your confidence and creativity. Long story short, personally I think your first sketch will never be as good as your 10th. That is why I sketch.

Inspiration and Ideas

Inspiration is all around us. Our own planet we live on provides me, as a concept artist with an unlimited amount of inspiration. My only advice is that when you start being an observer of the world around you, paying attention to everything will open up a new world for you. It instantly triggers the urge to create something new. Sketch out a new design based on some cool stuff you saw in the morning or the way the sunlight was bouncing from a certain object. Other than that I recommend a lot of books and movies, but that list would be too big.

Materials

Most of the time I sketch and doodle digitally on my Wacom intuos 4, it is fast and efficient, it also provides me the possibility to reuse certain forms I sketched before. I do sketch traditionally once in a while, but that is when I don’t have access to digital media.

Being creative is a prescription

Personally I think creativity is the most important. Sketch a lot and your flow of creativeness will turn into something that is a part of you as a being. It is vital you train your brain to see forms out of this world and arrange them in a different way. That is basically what creativeness is. The challenging part is to pick up and see the forms from our world and arrange them in a cooler way then execute it professionally by drawing with confidence. Sketch a lot and your brain will adapt to it.