2dartist issue 131

In this issue you will find plenty of inspiration in our interviews with Eduardo Pena, Joel Kilpatrick, and traditional artist Lauren Marx. We also take a look at the characterful sketches of Yewon Park, a concept artist at Blizzard Entertainment.

Learn how to speed paint a street cleaning mech with Galan Pang, and create a costume design for a sci-fi butler with Albert Urmanov. See how Klaus Pillion reinvents a Herculean tale into a cyberpunk scene, and follow as Zac Retz reveals how to approach daytime and night-time plein air studies of an industrial environment. Also discover how Alexandre Chaudret painted his vampire countess character, and learn how Florian de Gesincourt created a light filled fantasy environment!

Vibrant new worlds

Eduardo Pena discusses his passion for art and showcases his personal universe projects

Bold and striking illustration

Joel Kilpatrick showcases some of his vibrant paintings

The beautiful violence of nature

Delve in to the dark world of traditional artist Lauren Marx

Expressive character sketches

Discover the lively character designs of Blizzard artist Yewon Park

Speed paint a street cleaner mech

Discover how to paint a futuristic mech with Galan Pang

Reinvent Hercules in a cyberpunk scene

The tale of Hercules in the golden apples trial gets a cyberpunk update

Plein air paint a factory

Zac Retz shows how to respond to changing light in two industrial studies

Design a sci-fi butler’s costume

Learn how to create a coherent and interesting design

Paint a vampire countess

Learn how minimal layers can contribute to an inventive character design

Digital Art Master: Florian de Gesincourt



See how Florian’s perseverance lead to an impressive finished scene…



