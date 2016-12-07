2dartist issue 131 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!

mag_cover_nov16

In this issue you will find plenty of inspiration in our interviews with Eduardo Pena, Joel Kilpatrick, and traditional artist Lauren Marx. We also take a look at the characterful sketches of Yewon Park, a concept artist at Blizzard Entertainment.

Learn how to speed paint a street cleaning mech with Galan Pang, and create a costume design for a sci-fi butler with Albert Urmanov. See how Klaus Pillion reinvents a Herculean tale into a cyberpunk scene, and follow as Zac Retz reveals how to approach daytime and night-time plein air studies of an industrial environment. Also discover how Alexandre Chaudret painted his vampire countess character, and learn how Florian de Gesincourt created a light filled fantasy environment!

 

Vibrant new worlds

Eduardo Pena discusses his passion for art and showcases his personal universe projects

© Eduardo Pena

© Eduardo Pena

Bold and striking illustration

Joel Kilpatrick showcases some of his vibrant paintings

© Joel Kilpatrick

© Joel Kilpatrick

The beautiful violence of nature

Delve in to the dark world of traditional artist Lauren Marx

© Lauren Marx

© Lauren Marx

Expressive character sketches

Discover the lively character designs of Blizzard artist Yewon Park

© Yewon Park

© Yewon Park

Speed paint a street cleaner mech

Discover how to paint a futuristic mech with Galan Pang

© Galan Pang

© Galan Pang

Reinvent Hercules in a cyberpunk scene

The tale of Hercules in the golden apples trial gets a cyberpunk update

© Klaus Pillion

© Klaus Pillion

Plein air paint a factory

Zac Retz shows how to respond to changing light in two industrial studies

© Zac Retz

© Zac Retz

Design a sci-fi butler’s costume

Learn how to create a coherent and interesting design

© Albert Urmanov

© Albert Urmanov

Paint a vampire countess

Learn how minimal layers can contribute to an inventive character design

© Alexandre Chaudret

© Alexandre Chaudret

Digital Art Master: Florian de Gesincourt

See how Florian’s perseverance lead to an impressive finished scene…

© Florian de Gesincourt

© Florian de Gesincourt

