2dartist issue 131 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
In this issue you will find plenty of inspiration in our interviews with Eduardo Pena, Joel Kilpatrick, and traditional artist Lauren Marx. We also take a look at the characterful sketches of Yewon Park, a concept artist at Blizzard Entertainment.
Learn how to speed paint a street cleaning mech with Galan Pang, and create a costume design for a sci-fi butler with Albert Urmanov. See how Klaus Pillion reinvents a Herculean tale into a cyberpunk scene, and follow as Zac Retz reveals how to approach daytime and night-time plein air studies of an industrial environment. Also discover how Alexandre Chaudret painted his vampire countess character, and learn how Florian de Gesincourt created a light filled fantasy environment!
Vibrant new worlds
Eduardo Pena discusses his passion for art and showcases his personal universe projects
Bold and striking illustration
Joel Kilpatrick showcases some of his vibrant paintings
The beautiful violence of nature
Delve in to the dark world of traditional artist Lauren Marx
Expressive character sketches
Discover the lively character designs of Blizzard artist Yewon Park
Speed paint a street cleaner mech
Discover how to paint a futuristic mech with Galan Pang
Reinvent Hercules in a cyberpunk scene
The tale of Hercules in the golden apples trial gets a cyberpunk update
Plein air paint a factory
Zac Retz shows how to respond to changing light in two industrial studies
Design a sci-fi butler’s costume
Learn how to create a coherent and interesting design
Paint a vampire countess
Learn how minimal layers can contribute to an inventive character design
Digital Art Master: Florian de Gesincourt
See how Florian’s perseverance lead to an impressive finished scene…
