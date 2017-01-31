2dartist issue 133 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
In issue 133 we speak to background designer Kiersten Eagan about how she uses her art to tell stories, and illustrator Gediminas Pranckevičius talks to us about his career so far. We also take a look at the personal plein air studies of Pixar illustrator Noah Klocek, and Rachel Ho talks us through how she maintains flow in her sketches.
Also in this issue, Sina P. Kasra reimagines the tale of Theseus and the Minotaur, James Wolf Strehle begins a new series teaching the fundamentals of fantasy concept art, and Peter Goethe shows how to speed paint magical lights. You can also see how to illustrate atmospheric sci-fi and fantasy scenes, paint a dark fantasy shaman, and much more!
Bold and colorful illustrations
Illustrator Kiersten Eagan shares some of her favorite personal artworks
Distinctively surreal artworks
Discover the characterful creations of freelance illustrator Gediminas Pranckevičius
Capturing enchanting moments
Pixar artist Noah Klocek showcases his magical personal projects
Generating expressive sketches
See how Rachel Ho uses flowing brushstrokes to bring sketches to life
Speed painting magic effects: light
Peter Goethe takes you through the process of creating a magic fantasy speed painting
Reimagine Theseus and the Minotaur
Sina P. Kasra teaches you how to use brushes to illustrate a classic myth
Fantasy fundamentals: composition
James Wolf Strehle demonstrates the fundamentals of composition in fantasy art
Painting an atmospheric sci-fi scene
Learn how to seamlessly blend photos and painting to create a narrative driven painting with Morten Solgaard Pedersen
Creating a luminous environment
Andrey Maximov takes you through his workflow for creating eclectic paintings
Painting a dark fantasy shaman
Discover how illustrator Irina Nordsol creates her dark and macabre illustrations in Photoshop
Digital Art Master: Ioan Dumitrescu
Learn how Ioan created a cool canyon-like environment for an intrepid traveler
Related content
Did you know you can also buy back issues?