2dartist issue 133

In issue 133 we speak to background designer Kiersten Eagan about how she uses her art to tell stories, and illustrator Gediminas Pranckevičius talks to us about his career so far. We also take a look at the personal plein air studies of Pixar illustrator Noah Klocek, and Rachel Ho talks us through how she maintains flow in her sketches.

Also in this issue, Sina P. Kasra reimagines the tale of Theseus and the Minotaur, James Wolf Strehle begins a new series teaching the fundamentals of fantasy concept art, and Peter Goethe shows how to speed paint magical lights. You can also see how to illustrate atmospheric sci-fi and fantasy scenes, paint a dark fantasy shaman, and much more!

Bold and colorful illustrations

Illustrator Kiersten Eagan shares some of her favorite personal artworks

Distinctively surreal artworks

Discover the characterful creations of freelance illustrator Gediminas Pranckevičius

Capturing enchanting moments

Pixar artist Noah Klocek showcases his magical personal projects

Generating expressive sketches

See how Rachel Ho uses flowing brushstrokes to bring sketches to life

Speed painting magic effects: light

Peter Goethe takes you through the process of creating a magic fantasy speed painting

Reimagine Theseus and the Minotaur

Sina P. Kasra teaches you how to use brushes to illustrate a classic myth

Fantasy fundamentals: composition

James Wolf Strehle demonstrates the fundamentals of composition in fantasy art

Painting an atmospheric sci-fi scene

Learn how to seamlessly blend photos and painting to create a narrative driven painting with Morten Solgaard Pedersen

Creating a luminous environment

Andrey Maximov takes you through his workflow for creating eclectic paintings

Painting a dark fantasy shaman

Discover how illustrator Irina Nordsol creates her dark and macabre illustrations in Photoshop

Digital Art Master: Ioan Dumitrescu

Learn how Ioan created a cool canyon-like environment for an intrepid traveler



