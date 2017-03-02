2dartist issue 134 is out now, featuring detailed tutorials, interviews with awesome artists, plenty of inspiring images– and more! Check out the sneak peek!
For this month’s interviews, Ashley Mackenzie shares her highly emotive illustrations for books and magazines, and Bartłomiej Gaweł showcases his work on The Witcher games. Traditional artist Sam Ectoplasm discusses her raw, visceral illustrations, and Sean Andrew Murray shares sketches from his extensive fantasy world.
Also in this issue, Eduardo Rodriguez and Maciej Sidorowicz show how to plein air paint changing environments, and Klaus Pillon demonstrates how to speed paint impressive water effects. James Wolf Strehle teaches the fundamental elements of perfecting perspective in fantasy art, Jan Weßbecher shows us how he creates his dark futuristic illustrations, and much more!
Dramatic games concepts
Explore the powerful concept art behind The Witcher games
Emotive editorial illustrations
Ashley Mackenzie shares some insight in to the world of editorial illustrations
Surreal and visceral illustrations
Discover the intertwined and complex art of Sam Ectoplasm
Sketching new worlds
Sean Andrew Murray talks about how he uses his sketchbook as a tool for discovery
Speed painting magic effects: water
Klaus Pillon takes you through the process of creating a magic fantasy speed painting
Capture a changing seascape
Learn how to adapt your digital painting skills for a moving environment
Plein air paint a ruin
Use Procreate and an iPad to create plein air paintings of ruined and decaying buildings
Fantasy fundamentals: Perspective
James Wolf Strehle demonstrates the fundamentals of perspective in fantasy art
Creating a dark futuristic painting
Jan Weßbecher takes you through his process for creating Celsius 13-Crone
Digital painting using photographs
See how stock photos can quickly enhance your digital paintings
